Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

Both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.89
|N/A
|1.64
|8.61
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s potential downside is -0.14% and its consensus price target is $14.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. Competitively, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has 5.93% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.54%
|-0.34%
|2.07%
|5.94%
|0.89%
|12.55%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|-1.05%
|-0.28%
|-3.02%
|8.03%
|9.62%
|9.11%
For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.
Summary
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
