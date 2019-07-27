Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

Both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.89 N/A 1.64 8.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s potential downside is -0.14% and its consensus price target is $14.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. Competitively, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has 5.93% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.