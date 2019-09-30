Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

As Asset Management companies, Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.