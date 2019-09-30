Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

As Asset Management companies, Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
