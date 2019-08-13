Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|3.84
|N/A
|0.45
|14.66
In table 1 we can see Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively PennantPark Investment Corporation has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 24.80%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 46.22%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than PennantPark Investment Corporation.
Summary
PennantPark Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.