Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.84 N/A 0.45 14.66

In table 1 we can see Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively PennantPark Investment Corporation has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 24.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 46.22%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Summary

PennantPark Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.