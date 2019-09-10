Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)

Both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 49 5.85 N/A 3.01 16.82

In table 1 we can see Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Oaktree Capital Group LLC is $46, which is potential -13.32% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 77.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 8 of the 8 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.