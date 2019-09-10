Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)

Both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|49
|5.85
|N/A
|3.01
|16.82
In table 1 we can see Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|21.7%
|2.1%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Competitively the average price target of Oaktree Capital Group LLC is $46, which is potential -13.32% downside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 77.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.44%
|1.91%
|0.4%
|24.44%
|20.76%
|27.45%
For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.
Summary
Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 8 of the 8 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
