Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.89 N/A 2.25 8.91

In table 1 we can see Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Janus Henderson Group plc on the other hand boasts of a $23.55 average price target and a 7.39% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 65.4%. Comparatively, 0.97% are Janus Henderson Group plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.