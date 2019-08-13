Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 20 1.44 N/A 2.00 9.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Invesco Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Invesco Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

Competitively the average target price of Invesco Ltd. is $20.8, which is potential 29.51% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Invesco Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 86.89%. Competitively, Invesco Ltd. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.