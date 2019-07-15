Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)

Both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.65 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 1.1% 2.81% 4.87% 9.48% 3.77% 9.11%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.