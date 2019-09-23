Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Since Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 140 1.49 N/A 13.56 10.73

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s potential upside is 13.25% and its average price target is $166.8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Ameriprise Financial Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.