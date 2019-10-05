Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Contrasting side by side

Both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.42% and 40.86% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has performance than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Summary
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc. on 1 of the 1 factors.
