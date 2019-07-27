Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Contrasting side by side

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|13
|19.27
|N/A
|0.52
|26.26
Demonstrates Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.54%
|-0.34%
|2.07%
|5.94%
|0.89%
|12.55%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.97%
|2.73%
|4.63%
|11.41%
|5.18%
|6.36%
For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
