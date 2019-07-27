Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Contrasting side by side

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.27 N/A 0.52 26.26

Demonstrates Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.