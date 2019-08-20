Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.23 N/A 0.90 15.25

In table 1 we can see Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 30.17%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.