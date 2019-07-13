Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has 42.42% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 129.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s peers beat Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.