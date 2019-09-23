Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.54 N/A 1.16 10.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 12.03%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.