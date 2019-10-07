Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Comparing side by side

Both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.61
|19.84
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 29.86%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|-0.16%
|1.59%
|1.42%
|7.9%
|8.67%
|10.55%
For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
