Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Comparing side by side

Both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 0.00 N/A 0.61 19.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 29.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund