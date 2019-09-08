Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) Contrasting side by side

Since Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust

Summary

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust on 2 of the 2 factors.