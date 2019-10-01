Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 42.96%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.