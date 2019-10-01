Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 42.96%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
