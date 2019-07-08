Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 62.10 N/A -0.88 0.00

Demonstrates Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.42% and 25.75% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. -3.93% -3.45% -4.87% -8.25% -20.66% 4.55%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.