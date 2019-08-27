Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Comparison side by side

Since Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 0.97 N/A 1.27 8.43

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has an average target price of $12.83, with potential upside of 42.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 0%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.