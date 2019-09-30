Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 13 0.00 19.22M -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 149,339,549.34% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 32.94%. Comparatively, 0.11% are ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Summary

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.