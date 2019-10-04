Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -4.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 31.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has 17.34% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.