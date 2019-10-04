Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 31.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has 17.34% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
