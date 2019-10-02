Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) Trades at $5.03 After Triangle; Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Sellers Increased By 11.19% Their Shorts

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) had an increase of 11.19% in short interest. ACHC’s SI was 14.77M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 11.19% from 13.28 million shares previously. With 733,000 avg volume, 20 days are for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s short sellers to cover ACHC’s short positions. The SI to Acadia Healthcare Company Inc’s float is 17.15%. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 171,351 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 15/05/2018 – Lion Point Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Acadia Health; 15/05/2018 – Shanda Adds Alarm.com, Exits Acadia Health, Cuts KKR: 13F; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) formed triangle with $4.88 target or 3.00% below today’s $5.03 share price. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) has $642.95 million valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 79,597 shares traded. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.25% more from 47.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO). Landscape Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 94,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 3.66M shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) for 27,457 shares. Citigroup invested in 222,598 shares or 0% of the stock. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Com has 1.21 million shares. Moreover, Ltd Com has 0.34% invested in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO). Saba Management Lp reported 3.37% stake. Cetera Advisor Networks reported 19,961 shares stake. First Trust Lp owns 54,358 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) for 23,360 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% or 60,494 shares. Millennium Limited Com holds 76,477 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.94 million activity. 74,951 shares were bought by Saba Capital Management – L.P., worth $366,969 on Wednesday, April 3.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. The companyÂ’s acute inpatient psychiatric facilities offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides outpatient community services, such as community programs that are designed to provide therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorder.

Among 2 analysts covering Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acadia Healthcare Company has $45 highest and $2900 lowest target. $37.33’s average target is 27.89% above currents $29.19 stock price. Acadia Healthcare Company had 6 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, September 20. Raymond James maintained Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $45 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, September 6 with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”.

Since September 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $530,660 activity. 20,000 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares with value of $530,660 were bought by OSTEEN DEBRA K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 98.51 million shares or 3.50% less from 102.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Condor Mngmt reported 25,108 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 35,433 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Com owns 297,494 shares. Fdx owns 16,431 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Llc holds 73 shares. Tekla Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). 10.57M are owned by Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 47,279 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 6,421 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 22,700 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 1.72 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. M&T Bancshares invested in 20,680 shares or 0% of the stock.