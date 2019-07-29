Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

Both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.