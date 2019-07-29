Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

Both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.42%
|-2.4%
|0.97%
|8.24%
|0.71%
|11.35%
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.89%
|2.77%
|4.67%
|7.32%
|1.56%
|10.35%
For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
