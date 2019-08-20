Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.