Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Since Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.66 N/A 0.36 23.06

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.23% and 41.78%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.