Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO)

We are contrasting Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|12
|12.93
|N/A
|0.76
|16.28
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.34%
|0.59%
|1.36%
|6.81%
|2.91%
|14.15%
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.24%
|0.9%
|-0.48%
|7.75%
|6.82%
|11.24%
For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
Summary
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
