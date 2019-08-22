Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)

Both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.47 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.