Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.23 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 1.31% 1.6% 4.34% 8.63% 5.25% 9.29%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.