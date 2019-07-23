Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.61 N/A 0.64 29.27

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.23% and 47.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. -4.13% -5.48% -5.81% 0% 0% 12.05%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.