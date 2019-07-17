Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.78 N/A 7.59 5.67

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Athene Holding Ltd. has an average price target of $56, with potential upside of 31.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.8% of Athene Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 1.8% are Athene Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.82% -0.14% -1.96% -9.43% -8.68% 7.98%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Athene Holding Ltd. beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.