Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

This is a contrast between Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.29 N/A 2.34 12.87

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s consensus price target is $36, while its potential upside is 22.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.