Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) Forms $17.08 Double Top; P&F Industries (PFIN)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

P&F Industries Inc (PFIN) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.85, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 5 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 4 sold and decreased their equity positions in P&F Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 109,683 shares, down from 494,333 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding P&F Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) formed double top with $17.76 target or 4.00% above today’s $17.08 share price. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) has $255.18 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 16,906 shares traded. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) has risen 0.71% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.72% the S&P500.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in P&F Industries, Inc. for 188 shares. Barclays Plc owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 1,070 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 4,100 shares.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and/or imports air-powered tools and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.77 million. The firm designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, and AIRCAT or NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturersÂ’ representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers; and markets pipe and bolt dies, pipe taps, wrenches, vises and stands, pipe and tubing cutting equipment, hydrostatic test pumps, and replacement electrical components for various pipe cutting and threading machines through industrial distributors and contractors. It has a 39.66 P/E ratio. It also makes and distributes industrial pneumatic tools, such as impact wrenches, grinders, drills, and motors under the ATP brand for refinery, chemical, power generation, heavy construction, oil, and mining companies; a line of pneumatic tool replacement parts to original equipment manufacturers ; high pressure stoppers for hydrostatic testing fabricated pipes under the Thaxton brand name; and a line of siphons under the Eureka name.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 829 shares traded. P&F Industries, Inc. (PFIN) has risen 1.29% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.14% the S&P500.

