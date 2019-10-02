Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Comparison side by side

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 5 -3.08 101.21M 0.21 29.38

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1,930,641,130.80% 10.1% 3.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.