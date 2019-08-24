Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Comparing side by side

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.17 N/A 2.46 5.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $15.25, which is potential 17.49% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.23% and 70.31%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.