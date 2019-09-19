Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.23% and 27.9% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.34%
|0.59%
|1.36%
|6.81%
|2.91%
|14.15%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
