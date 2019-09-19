Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.23% and 27.9% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.