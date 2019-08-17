Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Contrasting side by side

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|3
|4.88
|N/A
|0.08
|34.58
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.23% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.34%
|0.59%
|1.36%
|6.81%
|2.91%
|14.15%
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|12.19%
|1.41%
|-3.82%
|-50.09%
|0%
|-52.16%
For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has 14.15% stronger performance while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
