Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Contrasting side by side

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 4.88 N/A 0.08 34.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.23% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has 14.15% stronger performance while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.