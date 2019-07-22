Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.43 N/A 0.50 13.49

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.89% 2.42% 4.31% -3.56% 1.96% 7.29%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Prospect Capital Corporation beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.