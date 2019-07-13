Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|13
|19.38
|N/A
|0.52
|26.26
Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.42%
|-2.4%
|0.97%
|8.24%
|0.71%
|11.35%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.97%
|2.73%
|4.63%
|11.41%
|5.18%
|6.36%
For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.