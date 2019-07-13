Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.38 N/A 0.52 26.26

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.