Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.23% and 23.63% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund -0.73% -1.03% 0.31% 1.38% 0% 2.35%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.