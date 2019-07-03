Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.23% and 23.63% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.42%
|-2.4%
|0.97%
|8.24%
|0.71%
|11.35%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|-0.73%
|-1.03%
|0.31%
|1.38%
|0%
|2.35%
For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
