Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Contrasting side by side

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Northern Trust Corporation
|92
|3.40
|N/A
|6.52
|15.04
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|0.00%
|15.6%
|1.1%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Northern Trust Corporation
|1
|1
|1
|2.33
Competitively the average price target of Northern Trust Corporation is $103.67, which is potential 9.97% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.34%
|0.59%
|1.36%
|6.81%
|2.91%
|14.15%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|-1.47%
|6.93%
|0.45%
|9.58%
|-10.92%
|17.24%
For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than Northern Trust Corporation.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
