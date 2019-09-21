Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Contrasting side by side

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.40 N/A 6.52 15.04

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively the average price target of Northern Trust Corporation is $103.67, which is potential 9.97% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.