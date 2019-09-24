Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has 30.23% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 198.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.