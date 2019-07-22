Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Comparing side by side

Both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.53 N/A 2.28 4.22

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.23% and 17.5%. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors Inc. has 34.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.