Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Contrasting side by side

Both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.45 N/A 0.33 43.04

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.01% are BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.