Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Comparison side by side

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.23% and 36.46% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.42%
|-2.4%
|0.97%
|8.24%
|0.71%
|11.35%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|-0.46%
|-0.07%
|1.48%
|-0.07%
|-8.69%
|9.64%
For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
