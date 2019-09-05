Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Comparing side by side

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.23% and 31.17%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Summary

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.