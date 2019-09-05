Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Comparing side by side

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.23% and 31.17%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.34%
|0.59%
|1.36%
|6.81%
|2.91%
|14.15%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Summary
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
