Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.23% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% -0.11% 2.46% 3.62% -1.61% 14.79%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.