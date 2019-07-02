Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.23% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.42%
|-2.4%
|0.97%
|8.24%
|0.71%
|11.35%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|-0.11%
|2.46%
|3.62%
|-1.61%
|14.79%
For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
