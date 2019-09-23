Western ASet Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) Trades at $20.78 After Triangle; Litespeed Management Has Lowered Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Holding By $3.08 Million

Western ASet Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) formed triangle with $19.53 target or 6.00% below today’s $20.78 share price. Western ASet Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) has $225.04M valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 11,013 shares traded. Western ASet Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) has risen 10.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500.

Litespeed Management Llc decreased Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) stake by 35.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Litespeed Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA)’s stock declined 13.71%. The Litespeed Management Llc holds 125,000 shares with $5.59M value, down from 195,000 last quarter. Papa Johns Intl Inc now has $1.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 309,727 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 3 investors sold Western ASet Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 726,820 shares or 22.29% less from 935,314 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Advsr Incorporated holds 15,757 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co stated it has 23,366 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd Liability reported 53,288 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Western ASet Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% in Western ASet Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Western ASet Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). Sit Inv Associates has invested 0.02% in Western ASet Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). First Manhattan Company accumulated 92,941 shares. Drexel Morgan And reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Western ASet Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). Royal Bank Of Canada has 8,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 57,301 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd. Savings Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% in Western ASet Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Western ASet Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) for 14,358 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Western ASet Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). Citigroup reported 9,894 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL, worth $141,969.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Papa John’s Puts Pressure on Stock Bears with CEO Announcement – Schaeffers Research” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Papa John’s International stays aggressive with expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Did Papa John’s Make the Right CEO Pick? – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Papa John’s gains after Stifel bump – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 83,913 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 21,482 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Nomura reported 6,228 shares stake. Coatue Llc stated it has 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Garnet Equity Capital Holding Incorporated stated it has 80,000 shares or 4.66% of all its holdings. 50,100 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Birinyi Inc accumulated 0.2% or 10,700 shares. Chicago Equity Lc invested in 6,460 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 554,362 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 5,800 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 29,348 shares. 9,500 are held by Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd. Moreover, Prudential Fin has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 15,234 shares. Litespeed Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 6.32% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).