Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation 45 4.43 N/A 4.53 10.92 Zions Bancorporation National Association 46 2.53 N/A 4.15 10.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Alliance Bancorporation and Zions Bancorporation National Association. Zions Bancorporation National Association appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Western Alliance Bancorporation. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 0.00% 17.1% 1.9% Zions Bancorporation National Association 0.00% 12% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Western Alliance Bancorporation’s 1.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 60.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Zions Bancorporation National Association has a 1.48 beta and it is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Western Alliance Bancorporation and Zions Bancorporation National Association can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 1 3.00 Zions Bancorporation National Association 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 37.37% for Western Alliance Bancorporation with average target price of $59. Zions Bancorporation National Association on the other hand boasts of a $52 average target price and a 29.35% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Western Alliance Bancorporation looks more robust than Zions Bancorporation National Association as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Zions Bancorporation National Association has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.7% and 98.4%. Insiders owned 1.1% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Zions Bancorporation National Association shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Alliance Bancorporation 1.88% 9.77% 4.55% 9.26% -12.62% 25.2% Zions Bancorporation National Association 3.59% -2.72% -7.23% -6.07% -13.96% 10.63%

For the past year Western Alliance Bancorporation has stronger performance than Zions Bancorporation National Association

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Zions Bancorporation National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. In addition, the company offers commercial and retail banking, and mortgage lending products and services; and personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposits, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services for corporate customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 436 domestic branches. Zions Bancorporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.