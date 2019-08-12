Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation 45 4.53 N/A 4.53 10.92 Umpqua Holdings Corporation 17 2.99 N/A 1.43 12.18

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Umpqua Holdings Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Western Alliance Bancorporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 0.00% 17.1% 1.9% Umpqua Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.8% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.6 beta means Western Alliance Bancorporation’s volatility is 60.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.07 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Umpqua Holdings Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 1 3.00 Umpqua Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation’s upside potential is 34.27% at a $59 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Alliance Bancorporation and Umpqua Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.7% and 90.9% respectively. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Alliance Bancorporation 1.88% 9.77% 4.55% 9.26% -12.62% 25.2% Umpqua Holdings Corporation -0.34% 3.74% 0.17% -1.63% -18.79% 9.81%

For the past year Western Alliance Bancorporation was more bullish than Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending segments. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers. The Home Lending segment originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers various deposit products, such as non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; financial planning, trust, and investments services to high net worth individuals; and retail brokerage and investment advisory services. The companyÂ’s loan products include loans for business and commercial customers, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family loans, equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, small business administration program financing, and capital markets and treasury management services; loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. In addition, it provides technology-based services, including remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit programs, ATMs, product kiosks, and Website. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated commercial banking centers in 346 locations. Umpqua Holdings Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.