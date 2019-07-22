Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation 44 4.82 N/A 4.33 10.31 SVB Financial Group 231 4.12 N/A 19.92 11.52

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Alliance Bancorporation and SVB Financial Group. SVB Financial Group appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Western Alliance Bancorporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Western Alliance Bancorporation is presently more affordable than SVB Financial Group, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 0.00% 17.8% 2% SVB Financial Group 0.00% 17.3% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1.57 beta, while its volatility is 57.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SVB Financial Group has a 2.03 beta and it is 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Western Alliance Bancorporation and SVB Financial Group Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 1 3.00 SVB Financial Group 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus target price of Western Alliance Bancorporation is $59, with potential upside of 27.18%. On the other hand, SVB Financial Group’s potential upside is 23.27% and its consensus target price is $270. The data provided earlier shows that Western Alliance Bancorporation appears more favorable than SVB Financial Group, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Alliance Bancorporation and SVB Financial Group are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 92.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of SVB Financial Group’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Alliance Bancorporation -4.98% 1.38% -1.91% -7.93% -27.35% 13.17% SVB Financial Group -8.42% -4.43% -6% -7.23% -28.11% 20.83%

For the past year Western Alliance Bancorporation’s stock price has smaller growth than SVB Financial Group.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats on 7 of the 11 factors Western Alliance Bancorporation.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit cards account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides various loan and credit facilities; foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letters of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; third party money market mutual funds and fixed-income securities; vineyard development loans and community development loans to clients in the wine industry; and equity valuation services to companies and venture capital/private equity firms, as well as invests in debt funds. The companyÂ’s SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending services. Its SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partners. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, brokerage, private equity investment, and business valuation services. It operates through 29 offices in the United States; and offices in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Israel and India. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.