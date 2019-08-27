Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). The two are both Regional – Pacific Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation 45 4.35 N/A 4.53 10.92 Northrim BanCorp Inc. 36 2.54 N/A 2.83 13.76

Table 1 highlights Western Alliance Bancorporation and Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Northrim BanCorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Western Alliance Bancorporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Western Alliance Bancorporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Alliance Bancorporation and Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 0.00% 17.1% 1.9% Northrim BanCorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Western Alliance Bancorporation is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.6. Competitively, Northrim BanCorp Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Western Alliance Bancorporation and Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 1 3.00 Northrim BanCorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation’s consensus target price is $59, while its potential upside is 40.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Northrim BanCorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.7% and 75.6%. 1.1% are Western Alliance Bancorporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Alliance Bancorporation 1.88% 9.77% 4.55% 9.26% -12.62% 25.2% Northrim BanCorp Inc. 5.3% 8.73% 11.34% 17.98% -0.71% 18.56%

For the past year Western Alliance Bancorporation has stronger performance than Northrim BanCorp Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Northrim BanCorp Inc.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals primarily in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. The company also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and consumer loans comprising loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, it offers other services comprising consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, online statements, consumer and business debit cards, cash back rewards, personalized checks at account opening, telebanking, automated teller, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfers and payments, wire transfers, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, merchant, cash management, and courier agency services, as well as insurance brokerage services, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of February 24, 2017, the company operated 14 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka, as well as 15 mortgage origination offices. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.